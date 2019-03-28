David Ray Mickey' Barns August 1, 1934 - March 1, 2019 LA MESA David Ray Barns peacefully passed away on March 1, 2019. Born August 1, 1934 to Michael and Audrey Barns of Cambridge, Ohio.David, best known as Mick, graduated from Cambridge High School in 1953. He excelled in sports and was named All American in both Football and Basketball.David attended Baldwin-Wallace College in Berea, Ohio. He worked as a lineman for Ohio Bell and later transferred to Pacific Bell in San Diego, CA. He enjoyed driving cross-country while vacationing and decided to become an owner/operator truck driver which became his career for many years. He loved the ocean including surfing, boating and diving for abalone and lobster. He enjoyed traveling, bicycling and weight training and spending summers in Montana. Throughout retirement he played Senior Olympic Basketball and traveled all over the United States to compete.Mick will be deeply missed by his loving family and many friends. Mick is survived by his wife of 63 years, Janet; his sons, Mike, Mark and Matt; daughters-in-law, Laura and April; grandchildren, Nicole, Briana, Nicholas and Sarah; his sister, Beverly Souers of Long Beach and many nephews and nieces.Services will be held on April 6, at 2pm located at Gateway-Crossline Church, 1280 North Johnson Ave. Ste. #102 El Cajon, CA. 92020. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary