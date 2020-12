I will be forever gratefull to Mr. Roberts for his leadership/mentoring during my time in his division of San Diego Park & Recreation Dept. He always had the time to teach and share his knowledge.



Mr.Roberts was a blessing and guided my career. I truly believe that he was one major reason I did so well.



My thoughts and prayers to his family and friends. With respect and love. Marcia McLatchy (retired Park & Recreation Director)

Marcia McLatchy