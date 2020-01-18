|
David S. Dave' Abbott December 18, 1967 - January 8, 2020 Mt. Empire/Campo Dave "The Wizard" passed away suddenly on January 8, 2020, after a lifelong struggle with health issues. Dave leaves behind a loving family who miss him deeply, but knows he is watching over us from heaven.He grew up in the Mt. Empire/Campo area, and was loved by so many. Dave loved life, animals (every kind), especially his cat, Rebel. He was kind, caring, loving, and would help anyone. He loved his work in the L.A. area and his co-workers were part of his family. His favorite place was the living desert zoo (palm desert) and he was one of ACDC's Biggest fans!!! Dave, made the earth a better place!! He was so wise of how to take care of nature and how things should be. Rest in PeaceDave, you have done so much in your short life. Now you are in heaven's light!! Thank you for all the prayers and love everyone has sent the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the living Desert or a cat rescue in his name. Family and friend arrangements are pending at this time.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020