David Stephen De Fields
David Stephen De Fields
October 14, 1940 - April 28, 2020
Spring Valley
David was born in Martinez, California, to Pauline and George De Fields, and died at his home in Spring Valley of natural causes.At Martinez Alhambra High School, he was a Yell Leader and Sports Writer for the yearbook. Graduating from Sacramento State College, he earned a teaching credential and a Blue Key National Honor Fraternity membership. He was a Head Yell Leader and member of Theta Chi Fraternity.After teaching in Sacramento middle schools, he moved to Laguna Beach where he taught Social Studies, English, and Civics in the Mission Viejo area. After retirement, he moved to Spring Valley to be near family.Dave is survived by his brother, Ronald De Fields (Ann), and his nephews, Steven De Fields (Sandra,) and Derek De Fields (Rose). At his request, no services will be held.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune from Sep. 27 to Oct. 4, 2020.
