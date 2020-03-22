|
David Stiles Hackley July 1929 - September 2019 David Stiles Hackley passed away in September 2019. Born in July 1929, Dave was the son of Bartlett and Lucia Hackley. His early years were spent in St. Joseph, Michigan. He graduated with honors from St. Joseph High School. Thereafter Dave was a recipient of a summer scholarship at the National Music Camp at Interlochen, Michigan. Dave graduated from Michigan Tech with honors in mechanical engineering. He then worked for US Rubber and attained several patents there before entering the U.S. Navy Officer Candidate School. His assignment was to the NTC in San Diego as a Seabee. While living in Bird Rock, Dave met and married a young schoolteacher Gwen, the love of his life, and they started a family together. After his duty as a Seabee, Dave spent 36 years in engineering and management at General Dynamics. He was instrumental in the Atlas and large coil magnet programs and retired as a Vice President and Program Director of the Titan Centaur program. The Hackley kids' competitive swimming led Dave to co-chair the La Jolla Rough Water Swim for many years, including the 50th Anniversary of the world's largest rough water event. Dave also served as a member and secretary of La Jollans, Inc. for many years. After retirement in 1994, Dave and Gwen enjoyed visiting family and friends, and traveling the world. They were fortunate to have explored all continents before Dave became a quadriplegic after breaking his neck in a fall. We thank all those who visited over the past nine years and made Dave's days brighter as he enjoyed hearing their adventures and news. Dave was loved and cherished by Gwen, his wife of 59 years, his children David (Sharon), Brian, Mimi (Paul) and Peter (Nikki), and by his grandchildren Conor, Lauren, Sean and Brendan, as well as his brother Bart and a large extended family.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020