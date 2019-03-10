David Theodore Nesvig October 22, 1932 - February 23, 2019 La Mesa David Nesvig was born in Seattle, WA, Oct. 22, 1932, the fourth child of Rev. Martin L. Nesvig and Clara Holland Nesvig. He was predeceased by his parents and three siblings. He is survived by wife Jane, children, Martin (Paty) and Kirsten Parsons (Kyle), and grandsons, Max and Logan, and many nieces and nephews. He died Feb. 23, 2019, in La Mesa from a massive stroke. Dave's early years were spent in Seattle and he carried his love of the NW all his life. After a brief stint in the US Army in France, he completed a BA degree in 1957 at Pacific Lutheran University in Tacoma, WA. Following in the footsteps of his father and brother, he spent a year at Luther Seminary in St. Paul, MN. Deciding that was not a good career choice for him, he left the seminary, returned to Seattle, and worked at Western State Mental Hospital in the mental health field that became his lifelong career. He attended Indiana University, 1963-1967, completing MA and EdD degrees in counseling psychology. He began his thirty-year career as a counselor and professor at San Diego State University in 1967. In addition, he trained and supervised graduate interns at SDSU and at the California School of Professional Psychology. Other professional and personal interests saw his involvement in Survivors of Torture International; SDSU Campus YMCA-YWCA Board; SDSU Lutheran Campus Ministry; Boy Scouts of America Eagle Scout Review Panel; Adult Lay Ministry Board of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of America; PLU Alumni Board; Grossmont Community Concert Association Board; and St. Andrew's Lutheran Church Council. Dave married Jane Austin in 1965 in Seattle. After finishing graduate school, they moved to San Diego for Dave's new job at SDSU and they never moved from La Mesa. Dave and Jane enjoyed many full, happy years and especially loved traveling after retirement in 1997 with trips to Europe, Canada, Mexico, South America, and the Caribbean. Dave's love of hiking led him on mountain adventures in his beloved NW and Lake Tahoe, a frequent destination. Another passion was his love of music. As a student, he sang in the PLU touring choir, and he and Jane sang for several decades with Masterworks Chorale at First United Methodist Church. He was a trustee of the Spreckels Organ Society and supported SD Symphony and Lamb's Players Theater. Jane often said that he could identify most musical works after a few notes. If music wasn't playing on the radio at home, sports was on the TV, for Dave was an ardent fan of most sports and a passionate supporter of "his" teams: PLU, SDSU, IU, and University of Washington. Season tickets to SDSU football and basketball games were renewed for years. Dave's fierce pride in his Norwegian ancestry was known by anyone who knew him. He enjoyed years of fellowship at the Norwegian Fish Club. Trips to the "mother country" were some of his favorites. Scandinavian pastries at Christmas were a must. Other interests were photography and gardening and tending his beautiful and beloved roses. Family and friends will remember his fastidious clothes style---especially colorful socks; his ever-ready store of jokes---good and bad; his love for and pride in his children; his strong faith that guided him throughout his life; his thoughtful and caring support for those close to him; his gift for listening to others; and his inquisitive nature and ability to make friends wherever he went. He was known for "talking to strangers." He brought joy and laughter and love to Jane throughout their fifty-four years. Memorial services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at noon at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 8350 Lake Murray Blvd., San Diego, CA. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to St. Andrew's Lutheran Church or Pacific Lutheran University, Tacoma, WA. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary