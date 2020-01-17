Home

David W. Nelson August 26, 1951 - January 2, 2020 San Diego Born in Naperville, Illinois to Marion and Ben Nelson, David was a graduate of Georgetown University, and became a passionate writer. He is known for his many restaurant review publications, among them the La Jolla Light, LA Times, Westways and San Diego Home and Garden. He lived in San Diego for almost 40 years, and is survived and loved by mother Marion, sister Regina Schmidt, brother Steven, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. David will be missed by his readers, his friends and his family.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 17, 2020
