Dawn Ann Villalobos

August 20, 1962 - August 30, 2020

San Diego

Dawn Ann Villalobos passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, in San Diego, California. She was born August 20, 1962, in California, the daughter of Bernard Richmon Swaim and Lu Ann Swaim.Working for over 20 years at Teague Insurance, she was a favorite amongst clients and coworkers alike. Dawn was a genuine and precious soul. Her amazing grace, positive attitude, strength, and love of good Mexican food will always remain in the hearts of those whose lives she touched. She was honest and candid without passing judgment, which is something few possess.Dawn is survived by her daughter Kara, son-in-law Chris, son Michael, granddaughter Reagan, sister Tammy, brother-in-law Jeff, brother Bernie, numerous nieces and nephews, and her cat Ziggy.The funeral mass will be held at Guardian Angels Church on Monday, September 14, 2020, at 10:00 a.m.; post-service gathering will follow at Summers Past Farms.Flowers can be sent directly to the church, or you can contact Stephanie Calhoun (Venmo @Stephanie-Calhoun-4) to make a donation to her only granddaughter, Reagan's college fund.



