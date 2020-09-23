Dawn Marie Dreyer-Effie



San Diego

Dawn Marie Dreyer-Effie (nee Dreyer), our loving sister, aunt, co-worker, neighbor, and friend, passed away in 2020. She was born in Wisconsin in 1958 and is survived by a sister, Barbara Dreyer, nephew, Steven Dreyer, niece, Shelley Dreyer, and other family and friends.Dawn was artistic and will be remembered for her sense of adventure, intelligence, and beauty. In her younger years, she traveled frequently with her family and became fond of downhill skiing, taking many trips to the western states where she honed her love of powder at Vail and Steamboat Springs. Ambitious and hard-working, Dawn pursued flying and skydiving lessons and acquired enough hours to successfully fly solo. She was passionate about retail fashion and held several part-time positions during the 80s and 90s at J.C. Penney's and Units.Dawn studied Marine Biology at the University of Miami and earned a business degree from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. After graduating, she relocated to southern California and worked as a talent recruiter in the high-tech sector, later earning a professional certificate in HR Management from the University of California-San Diego. She also volunteered her time at various non-profit organizations and coached others on how to develop their career skills. A private prayer service was held for Dawn in Encinitas, California. An at-sea burial will be planned when it is safe to travel and gather. Until then, our family asks those wishing to honor Dawn's memory to donate to any non-profit that helps those in need and offer random acts of kindness in her name. Dawn Marie was a beautiful soul and her memory will live on in our hearts. Rest in peace.



