Dayna Marie Hydrick March 22, 1956 - May 21, 2019 SAN DIEGO Dayna Marie Hydrick nee Shiloff.Dayna was born at Fitzsimons Hospital in Denver, CO, on March 22, 1956 and died in San Diego, CA, May 21, 2019. Dayna grew up in Clairemont and graduated from Madison High School in 1974. She had a son, Ian A. Edwards, in April of 1979.Dayna married Donald Martin Hydrick "Marty" in San Diego on May 9, 1996.Dayna was an artist and worked throughout her life in several different mediums. Later in life her art passion turned to mosaics, with which she entered various competitions and winning a few awards along the way. Dayna was also an avid Xeriscape gardner, having her yard certified as a Backyard Wildlife Habitat by the National Wildlife Foundation and was awarded Garden of the Year by the San Diego County Water Authority in 2006. Dayna also enjoyed being a seamstress/quilter, making Halloween costumes for her son and many quilts over the years.Dayna was active in local politics, winning an award for her outstanding community service, as well as being an elected member of the Republican Central Committee. Through Dayna's volunteer efforts, she was involved in a community forum with then Governor Schwarzenegger and she even was able to chauffeur then Presidential candidate, Rudy Giuliani, around San Diego on one of his fundraising stops.Dayna's ancestry traces back through several lines to the Mayflower and is a proud member of the Mayflower Society.Dayna is survived by her husband, Marty; son, Ian and wife, Sarah and their daughter, Hailey Sofia Edwards; parents, Barry and Joyce Shiloff; brother, Henry Shiloff and wife, Robin and their, daughters, Heidi Greve, and Heather Dalton.A Mass and a celebration of life will be held at Our Lady of Confidence Catholic Church, 3131 Governor Drive, San Diego, Thursday, May 30 at 10:00am. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 26, 2019