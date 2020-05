It seems impossible that Dayna is gone. She was a fighter as long as I knew her, and now she's gone. My true condolences to her family.



I have a window she made for my husband and me for our wedding, and cannot look out on the south side of my home without seeing it and thinking of her.



The most breathtaking of vacations, we were able to take with her and her parents: from Plymouth, MA to Hilton Head, SC.



You will always be in my heart, Furbis. :-) And I won't forget!