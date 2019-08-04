|
Kieran A. Shafritz de Zoysa 2007 - 2019 Lakeside Kieran A. Shafritz de Zoysa, Age 11, of Washington, DC, and Lakeside, CA, lost his life on April 21, 2019, Easter Sunday, to a terrorist bomb in Colombo, Sri Lanka.Kieran lived in Menlo Park, CA, until Age 1, and was then raised between his mother's home in Washington, D.C., and his father's home in California.He was attending the Elizabeth Moir International School in Colombo, on a leave of absence from Sidwell Friends School in Washington, DC.Kieran attended Sidwell Friends from 2013 to 2018, and completed the Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth Physics of Engineering course in La Jolla in 2018. Kieran was a Form 1 (6th grade) Prefect, a leadership role, bestowed for academic excellence and good conduct.Kieran leaves behind his loving parents, Dhulsini Hemani de Zoysa and Alexander Kenneth Shafritz Arrow.He is also survived by his grandparents, K. AlagaRanee de Zoysa of Colombo, Sri Lanka, and Luise A. and Jay M. Shafritz of Las Vegas, NV; Uncle Andrew T. Arrow; Aunt Jennifer G. Arrow; and cousins Jackson, Jason, Athena, and Austin Arrow.Kieran excelled in Mathematics, Science, English (capturing a bronze medal in the prestigious Royal Commonwealth Prize in poetry in 2018), and Mandarin.Helping others was Kieran's passion and the guiding objective in his goals, including his long-term plan of becoming a neuroscientist.With his mother, he explored countries from Austria to Zimbabwe, on five continents.With his father, he explored the outdoors of California and Washington, and scientific projects of their own making.Relatives and friends are invited to a small ceremony at OakOasis Park, Lakeside, CA, on Wednesday, August 7, at 6:00 p.m.Attendees will meet in the parking lot and follow the officiant along a 15-minute walk to a bench that will be dedicated as Kieran's View.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019