|
|
Dean D.L.' Mason, Jr. December 1, 1929 - November 19, 2019 Escondido Dean Lindley "D.L." Mason Jr. went home to be with the Lord on November 19, 2019. He was a wonderful father and husband and will be missed a great deal by his family and friends.D.L. was born in Keytsville, Missouri on December 1, 1929. He moved to Escondido in 1939 at the age of 9. He attended school in Escondido and graduated from Escondido High School in 1946.D.L. was an involved member of his community. He was the 1965 President of the San Marcos Chamber of Commerce, longtime member of the San Marcos Rotary Club, longtime member of the Escondido Jaycees Club and a longtime member of the Masonic Temple, Consuelo Lodge #325 in Escondido where he received a 50 year member pin in 2018.He started his career with Security Pacific Bank which included him being the General Manager of their San Ysidro branch as well as opening the first bank in San Marcos in 1962. In 1965, he started the Mason Insurance Agency which he sold to his son Dale in 1982. He went on to own Mobile Country Living for 15 years. He loved to play chess, watch westerns and go to garage sales. But he especially enjoyed playing the card game "Hearts" with his family at every opportunity. He and his wife Becky traveled to every state in the United States and every continent of the world. His favorite trip was a cruise down the Amazon River.He is survived by his wife, Becky (Stenstadvold); his brother, Wil Mason; his son, Dale Mason and his daughter, Irene Powell. In addition, he leaves behind 4 grandchildren and one great-grandson as well as nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his parents and sister, Eloise Geise.A Celebration of Life will be held on December 1, 2019 at New Life Presbyterian Church, 615 Citracado Parkway, Escondido, CA 92025 at 3:00. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Mission Fund at New Life Presbyterian Church by calling the church office at 760-489-5714.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 28, 2019