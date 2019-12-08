|
Dean T. Bowden October 22, 1926 - November 22, 2019 San Diego Dean passed away quietly in his adopted home of San Luis Obispo, formerly of La Jolla, surrounded by his children who loved and respected him to his last breath. He was 93. Born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Dean did things his way. All he needed was a dream. With that dream, a yellow legal pad, and a pen, a plan soon followed. If Dean could dream or think of something, it would get done!As luck would have it, Dean's brief stint on a battleship in World War II ended quickly. He landed at Iowa State College, graduating in 1948 with a BS in Naval Science and a BS in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for both NASA and NACA in Cleveland, Ohio, as an aeronautical research specialist from 1948-1955. Dean moved his family to San Diego in 1955, where he worked for Convair as their Chief Thermodynamic Design Specialist. With a wind tunnel on Mt. Washington in New Hampshire (one of the coldest and windiest places on earth) and a slide rule, Dean designed de-icing systems for all kinds of aircraft. His list of accomplishments, accolades, and writings in the field are impressive.With five children, Dean and Faye turned their efforts into real estate in the '70s. Dean had a new dream, a new plan, and engineered his way into new career directions as a real estate broker, business owner, teacher, builder, and investor.With the passing of Faye in 1999, Dean retired. Starting over with his new wife, Antonia, they were able to do the things a life of retirement offered. Having a life partner was very important to Dean, and he was very lucky to have never been alone.Building model airplanes, boats and trains, sailing and classical music were Dean's main interests. He was fond of a first-class martini but was equally at home with a high-ball or domestic beer. To the very end, Dean maintained his good looks and pleasant, caring demeanor. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, and mentor. He leaves behind his wife, Antonia; children, Robert (Susan), Janet, Cheryl, Thomas and Diana; stepsons, Joseph and David, and grandchildren, Justin, Erica, Alex, Tess, Gabriella, and Jack. He will be laid to rest at El Camino Memorial, next to Faye, in a private service. His was a classic life, well-lived. He will be missed but never forgotten.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019