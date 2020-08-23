Deanne Kelly Collins

November 7, 1941 - August 9, 2020

POWAY

Deanne Kelly Collins, 78, Poway, passed away August 9, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 1pm at San Rafael's Parish in San Diego, CA. A private burial service will be held Thursday, August 27th at Miramar National Cemetery in San Diego. Arrangements were made by East County Mortuary.Deanne was born November 7, 1941 in Detroit, MI to Daniel and Genevieve Barry Kelly. She grew up in the South Shore area of Chicago and the suburb of Evergreen Park, IL, and graduated from Mother McAuley High School in 1959.Deanne married Tom Collins on April 23, 1966 at Queen of Martyrs Church in Evergreen Park, IL. They were married for 54 years.She is survived by her husband, Tom, San Diego, CA, children, Patrick (Shanna) Collins, San Diego, Kelly (Michael) Wesseln, San Diego, Kevin Collins, Pismo Beach, CA, and Heather (Joe) Gonzalez, Los Angeles; grandchildren, Kayla, Kyle, Allison, Ronan, Colin, Elle, and Kennedy; brother, Daniel J. Kelly, Stockton, CA; sister, Joan Kelly, La Mesa, CA; brother-in-laws, Mike (Katie) Collins, and Bart (J) Collins of Chicago. Also, her niece, Deven (Ciaran) Burgess, and Cayden. She is also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews both in the US and Ireland.She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Genevieve Barry Kelly, sister, Gael Kelly Trudelle, brother, Barry Kelly, and sister-in-laws, Debbie, Kathy and Judy.Deanne's most recognized and cherished role was that as Nana for her seven grandkids, as well as Cayden. She provided them with her love and gentle kindness. Each of them will carry a special angel with them the rest of their lives.



