Deborah Green Farrior February 7, 1951 - September 10, 2019 San Diego Deborah Green Farrior (fondly known as Debbie) passed away peacefully in her home on September 10, 2019. Debbie was born on February 7, 1951, in Binghamton, New York to Dr. John and Marjorie Green. She was the only girl in a family that included three older brothers; Richard, Donald, and Gary. Growing up, Debbie enjoyed horseback riding, cheerleading, and baking. Debbie was also very passionate about pursuing higher education, an asset she later passed on to her only daughter Vanessa. Upon graduating from high school, Debbie obtained her Bachelor's Degree in English Literature at Saint Mary's College, the sister school to the University of Notre Dame. Debbie then moved down to California to be with her three brothers and obtained her Master's Degree in Teaching from the University of San Diego.Debbie spent most of her teaching career at Palm Middle School, where she was primarily a 7th grade English teacher. She was known by her students as being "tough but fair." Countless students returned after they graduated from middle school and thanked Mrs. Farrior for preparing them to be successful in high school and later in college. While Debbie was working as an English teacher at Palm Middle School, Debbie met her husband, Bob Farrior on a blind date that was set up by two good friends. Bob and Debbie hit it off very well, and they were married within a year. After they got married, Debbie and Bob were blessed with their "miracle daughter" Vanessa. After Debbie retired from teaching in 2009, she was able to spend more of her time traveling with her husband and daughter. Her favorite traveling experience was attending the private tour of the Palace of Versailles in Paris, France. In her later years, Debbie and her family became involved with The Rock Church in East County, where their relationship with God truly deepened. Debbie also began volunteering with the Cooking for Christ Ministry at the church, and she was able to use her love of baking along with her friendly, outgoing personality to serve in community events benefiting those in need. Debbie was especially well known in the church community for her delicious cookies and special cakes. Her husband Bob always admired Debbie's faith commitment with her early morning bible reading and prayer. During this time, Debbie also helped serve and take care of her late mother, Marjorie D Green, and she set an example for her family on how to care of a loved one. Debbie taught her family and friends to believe in the power of positive thoughts and trusting in God's plan, which she stayed strong in for the remainder of her life. All who knew her were blessed by her love and her generosity, which will live on forever. The family would like to specifically thank Dr. Rachel Murray and the medical staff at the Kaiser San Diego Medical Center for their care, compassion, and professionalism during Debbie's time at the medical center. A memorial service for Debbie Farrior will be held at the East County Rock Church, 808 Jackman Street in El Cajon, on October 4, at 1:00 PM. Afterwards, there will be Celebration of Life gathering with food and other refreshments at the same facility. All those who wish to honor and remember Debbie, including former students, are invited to attend. The family requests in lieu of flowers that any donations be made to the Covenant House, the Museum of Tolerance in Los Angeles or the East County Rock Church.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019