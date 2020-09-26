...an Angel was lost here with us but has found a New Home in Heaven...Debbie was such a Blessing to this World and to all that got to know her.She was a Shinning light that Brightened up any Day...My Prayers and Love are sent to Bob, Venessa and All of Debbie's family...

May Our Loving Lord hold you in His arms at this difficult time....

Debbie I will always Smile when I think of you with all the times we talked, laughed and cried...Your memory is Everlasting as your Life in Heaven...

Thank You Debbie for being the Beautiful You....

Jenny Severson