Deborah Green Farrior
1951 - 2019
In memory of Deborah Green Farrior.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Memorial service
01:00 PM
East County Rock Church
October 3, 2019
Cathleen Whitfield
October 2, 2019
a loved one
October 2, 2019
Thank you for all that you did for the Lemon Grove School District and its students; you will be missed.

-Lemon Grove School District
September 29, 2019
...an Angel was lost here with us but has found a New Home in Heaven...Debbie was such a Blessing to this World and to all that got to know her.She was a Shinning light that Brightened up any Day...My Prayers and Love are sent to Bob, Venessa and All of Debbie's family...
May Our Loving Lord hold you in His arms at this difficult time....
Debbie I will always Smile when I think of you with all the times we talked, laughed and cried...Your memory is Everlasting as your Life in Heaven...
Thank You Debbie for being the Beautiful You....
Jenny Severson
