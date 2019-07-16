Debra Dolores Debbie' Padilla September 29, 1954 - July 10, 2019 Oceanside Debra Padilla (Navarro), 64, passed away peacefully after a long struggle with Ovarian Cancer on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Debra was born September 29, 1954, in Beaufort, South Carolina to Pablo & Teresa (Garza) Navarro. She graduated from Oceanside High School in 1972 and lead a prosperous career at Pacific Bell where she retired as a manager in 2007. She married David Padilla on October 15, 1983. She lived life to the fullest; spending time with her family & friends, Jazzercising, walking the beach with her husband & dogs, going to the casino with her sisters, nieces & nephews and laughing at every moment possible. Debra is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Monica (Jim), Carly, Lisa, Audrey (Rene) & Andrea (Jason); 24 grandchildren; her mother, Teresa; sisters, Veronica (Sam) & Michelle; brothers Paul (Carol) & Michael (Deborah) and many nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Pablo & her brother, Rudy. Family, friends and others whose lives Debra touched are invited to attend the Rosary at Oceanside Mortuary on Thursday, July 18th at 5:30pm and/or the San Luis Rey Mission on Friday, July 19th at 1:30pm. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 16, 2019