San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oceanside Mortuary - FD- 253
602 South Coast Hwy
Oceanside, CA 92054
760-722-4264
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Padilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Dolores Padilla

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Dolores Padilla Obituary
Debra Dolores Debbie' Padilla September 29, 1954 - July 10, 2019 Oceanside Debra Padilla (Navarro), 64, passed away peacefully after a long struggle with Ovarian Cancer on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Debra was born September 29, 1954, in Beaufort, South Carolina to Pablo & Teresa (Garza) Navarro. She graduated from Oceanside High School in 1972 and lead a prosperous career at Pacific Bell where she retired as a manager in 2007. She married David Padilla on October 15, 1983. She lived life to the fullest; spending time with her family & friends, Jazzercising, walking the beach with her husband & dogs, going to the casino with her sisters, nieces & nephews and laughing at every moment possible. Debra is survived by her husband, David; daughters, Monica (Jim), Carly, Lisa, Audrey (Rene) & Andrea (Jason); 24 grandchildren; her mother, Teresa; sisters, Veronica (Sam) & Michelle; brothers Paul (Carol) & Michael (Deborah) and many nieces & nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Pablo & her brother, Rudy. Family, friends and others whose lives Debra touched are invited to attend the Rosary at Oceanside Mortuary on Thursday, July 18th at 5:30pm and/or the San Luis Rey Mission on Friday, July 19th at 1:30pm.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oceanside Mortuary - FD- 253
Download Now