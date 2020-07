I will never forget all the years at Pac Bell dating back to 1978. Your smile and laughter was contagious. We used to laugh so much when we worked in the Control Center on Othello St. You're the type of friend that you just never forget. I will never forget you my dear friend. You're with the angels now. My condolences to David, Monica, Carly and the Navarro's. RIP Debbie. Your old friend Roy from the phone company.

Roy Martínez