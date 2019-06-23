Deen Tellwright Austin February 22, 1926 - June 1, 2019 SOLANA BEACH On June 1, 2019 heaven gained a remarkable woman. Deen Austin was a family matriarch, church leader, community leader and businesswoman. She possessed a zest for life that imparted a dynamic sense of optimism and belonging to those who knew her. From 1991 until 2007 she served as CFO for the noted architectural ?rm, Austin Veum Robbins Partners (AVRP Skyport today). It was there that Deen also earned the title, "Queen of Sweets," as she prepared the meals and desserts for the of?ce's monthly birthday celebrations. Her work at AVRP and in the community led her to win the San Diego "Women Who Mean Business Award" in 2000. Deen was born February 22, 1926 in LA to Irish-English immigrants, Douglas and Gladys Tellwright. Her father's position as a top executive with AT&T forced the family to move often during her childhood. She graduated high school from Holton Arms in Washington DC, and attended Oregon State and Lewis and Clark College. Deen married USN Chaplain Henry (Hammerin' Hank) Austin in 1946. As a Navy Chaplain's wife, she moved frequently and held several teaching positions. She was very involved with other military families on base as well as being there for them in times of grief. Later Deen worked as supervisor for the Alameda County Welfare Department. Her faith was a driving force behind her life. In 1978, she received a degree in Business from Saint Mary's College in Northern California. She then began working in real estate and moved to Solana Beach where she opened Austin Bray & Associates. In her later years, Deen enjoyed her growing family and served as an Elder at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe. Her legacy lives on through her four children and their spouses: Ruth and Ron Martin, Doug and Wendy Austin, David and Cathy Austin, and Kathleen and David Nassi. Deen has 16 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and a host of "adopted" children. Memorial Services will be held at the Village Church in Rancho Santa Fe at 1:00 pm, on July 12, with a reception to follow. Donations can be made to: https://fundraise.ucpsd.org/give/10524/#!/donation/checkout. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary