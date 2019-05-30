Deirdre Marie Sims April 24, 1959 - May 16, 2019 San Marcos Deirdre Marie Sims, 60, passed away in her sleep unexpectedly on May 16, 2019 in San Marcos, California due to complications from a traumatic brain injury 5 years earlier. Deirdre was born April 24, 1959 in Norwalk, CT, one of seven children born to Nona Hartman Sims and Paul Andrew Sims. Deirdre embraced life, always had something of interest she was exploring, including photography, cooking, and the great outdoors. She loved Roger, Mom and Dad, her family and friends. THANK YOU DEIRDRE for sharing your AMAZING life with us!! We will miss your fun spirit and most importantly are grateful that we had 60 wonderful years together! Deirdre received her Master's degree in Psychology from Pepperdine University, and a Bachelor's of Psychology from the University of California at Irvine (UCI). She owned and operated a successful business as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for 27 years until the day she died. She was regarded as an expert in vocational assessments and worked on many high-profile cases. Deirdre is survived by Roger Martin - the Love of Her Life for 25 Years Parents: Paul and Nona Sims; Siblings: Pam Sims Rose, Claire Sims, Nona Sims Drucker, Paul Sims Jr., Greg Sims, and Jennifer Sims Haller; and Nieces and Nephews: Corey, Jeff, Danielle, and Matt Rose; Rachel and Paul Drucker; Nona and Katie Haller; and Kai Sims. Services for Deirdre will be held at 11AM on Saturday, June 1st at Saint James Church in Solana Beach, CA, with a reception to follow. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 30, 2019