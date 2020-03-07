|
Delores May Miron October 15, 1925 - February 2, 2020 Atascadero Delores May Miron passed away peacefully on February 2, 2020, in Atascadero, California, with her family at her side. She was 94 years old. Delores was born October 15, 1925, in Waukegan, Illinois, the fourth of five children of Cora and Elvin Sorenson. She moved to California with her family in the 1940s and worked as a civil servant at Norton Airforce Base. She met Hubert Miron, who was in the Air Force, and after a three-year courtship, they married in 1955. Delores and Hugh moved to Oceanside, California, where Hugh spent most of his career as a public school educator. There Delores and Hugh raised their three sons, John, Steven and Scott. Delores resumed her career several years later at the Veterans Administration Hospital in La Jolla, California, where she worked until retirement. Delores and Hugh retired in Northern California, living for a time in Grass Valley, and later making Redding their home. After Hubert passed away in 2008, Delores moved to Redwood City, California, where she lived independently in a lovely apartment overlooking a lagoon not far from her son Scott. In late 2019, she moved to Atascadero, near her eldest son John. She is survived by her three sons, John, Steven and Scott; her three lovely daughters-in-law, Terry, Achong and Kera; her two beautiful grandchildren, Jonathan and Leanne; and her brother, Robert Sorenson. Delores's love and kindness deeply shaped her family and graced the lives of her friends and others who knew her. She is dearly missed.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 7, 2020