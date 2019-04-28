Resources More Obituaries for Delores McCornack Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Delores R. McCornack

Delores R. McCornack May 24, 1926 - March 25, 2019 El Cajon Delores May McCornack, nee Ritter, age 92, passed away after a long and full life. "Dee" leaves behind her two children, Ann and Alan; granddaughter, Tanya Roberts and her family; brother and sister-in-law, Jerald and Chris Ritter of Council Bluffs, Iowa; nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends in San Diego and across the country. She was predeceased by her husband of 39 years, Robert L. "Bob" McCornack; son-in-law, Loyd Allen Jarman, and brother and sister-in-law, Ronald and Martha Ritter of Richardson, Texas.Delores was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on May 24, 1926, to Arthur Elvin and Emily Esther Ritter, and was raised in Creston, Iowa. She attended Barnard College in New York and graduated with both Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Master of Arts in Education degrees from the University of Iowa. Dee met her husband in university and they married in 1949 upon their graduations. They then relocated to Minneapolis, Minnesota, where Dee worked as a second grade teacher while Bob obtained his PhD from the University of Minnesota. Bob then undertook his first teaching position at Wayne State University, and we two children were born in Michigan. Moves to Albuquerque, New Mexico, Los Angeles and finally to San Diego followed, where Bob was Director of Institutional Research at San Diego State University for 20 years until his untimely passing in 1988. Dee was a homemaker following the birth of her children until getting into the apartment business when we kids were in high school. Mom was a practical, "hands-on" person, having grown up during the Depression helping her father pump gas and change tires in the family-owned gas station. She cheerfully performed apartment repair and maintenance tasks, and ably managed her buildings until well into her eighties, until we finally persuaded her to relinquish the day-to-day management of her properties.Our mom was a woman of diverse interests who was knowledgeable about classical music, opera, art, history, politics, the stock market, and current events. She was always an avid reader. As kids, she made sure we were exposed to a wide range of experiences. We both had music lessons and attended many concerts. We fondly remember many summer days with mom at the Santa Monica beach. She and our dad always emphasized the importance of education, helped us with our homework, and took us to museums everywhere we traveled. As a family, we went tent-camping all over the American West to a multitude of national and state parks, where we kids learned to love the outdoors. The Anza Borrego desert was a favorite camping area from the time we were very small, and we both have wonderful memories of exploring and hiking, nightly ranger campfire talks, and learning to appreciate the beauty and solitude of the desert landscape. Mom enjoyed traveling and visited Hawaii, all of Europe including Scandinavia, Russia, India, Hong Kong and Singapore. She loved to garden and learned to speak Spanish quite well. Mom was also very creative, learning to quilt, knit and sew, producing many beautiful items. As a child, she had studied violin, and as an adult learned to play the piano. Mom always loved dogs, and doted on a series of pound rescues.Above all, our mom will be remembered and appreciated for the unconditional love and support she always gave her children, the fun-loving and caring companionship she gave her friends, the breadth of her knowledge, her energy and optimism, and her surprisingly zany sense of humor. She was a unique and wonderful person who will be greatly missed by all who knew her. We love you, Mom. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 28, 2019