Obituary Condolences Flowers Deloris Faye Dee' Holloway February 1, 1953 - April 27, 2019 Vista It is the wonderful life in between that countsDee was born in Lodi, California, to William "Pete" and Sibyl Evans. She grew up in Acampo, California, the youngest of 6 siblings. She attended Houston Elementary, Lodi High, San Joaquin Delta Community College and Cal State Sacramento, graduating in 1974 with a degree in physical education and also obtained her teaching credential. Dee worked in Sacramento for a few years before moving to Southern California in 1978 to continue her teaching career in adaptive PE. There she found an old friend, Ron Holloway, in what began a wonderful, loving relationship. They married December 15, 1979 at the Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside, California. Shortly thereafter, in 1980, Ron and Dee bought a home in Vista, and have resided there for 39 memorable years. Dee continued her teaching career in adaptive physical education until the birth of their son, Corey, in 1986, followed in 1988 with the arrival of Ashley.Dee was a loving and caring mother and grandmother, always there for her kids. Our family has always been close, in good times and bad. We have been blessed to have shared so many great times with both sides of our family, as well as many wonderful friends. She was a caretaker, helping with her Mom, Sibyl, and mother-in-law, Olive.Dee enjoyed many activities including: playing softball and golf in her younger days, coaching volleyball at Vista High School, camping with her family, fishing with her Dad, traveling in our trailer to national parks, in recent years traveling to Europe, decorating the house for the different seasons, and gardening. Dee found new joy in the birth of her grandchildren, Isabella and Bryson. She loved them dearly, spoiling them with love and kindness. They called her Ami. She was a great host who enjoyed cooking, decorating, having family and friends over for one of her savory feasts, or just sipping wine on the patio.Dee had a love for her pets, having many cats and dogs over the years, her two favorite being, Puffy, the deaf white kitty, and Shorty, her dachshund traveling buddy that she loved for 15 years. Dee is survived by her husband of 39 years, Ron; their two children, Corey and Ashley; daughter-in-law Haley; her grandchildren, Isabella, and Bryson; brothers, Paul (Liz) Evans, Jerry (Colleen) Evans, and Wes (Lynn) Evans; sisters, Darlene (Galen) Gribaudo, and Maxine Hackworth; brother-in-law, Charlie (Barbara) Holloway, and numerous nephews, nieces, and other relatives.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens for a special project called Ami's Garden. A Celebration of Life for Dee will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at 4:00 PM at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, 1270 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, CA 92084.Dee would be happy if you would wear bright, beautiful, spring colors. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries