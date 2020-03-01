|
Denis J. Ryan April 9, 1926 - January 17, 2020 Oceanside Denis Ryan died on January 17, 2020, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease. Born in New York City on April 9, 1926, Denis was the oldest of the eleven children of Thomas Ryan and Helen (Kelly) Ryan. His parents had emigrated from Ireland and settled in Grant City, Staten Island (New York) where they raised their ten sons and one daughter. Denis completed his formal education in New York and then moved to California. He was a loyal employee of Benziger Publishing where he worked for over thirty years as a senior textbook sales representative and consultant. During that time, he and his family lived in the San Fernando Valley. After retirement, he moved with his wife to San Juan Capistrano where he was a docent at the Mission and a member of the Mission Basilica choir before his relocation to Oceanside in 2013. He loved golf, reading, watching old movies, and was a passionate Notre Dame football fan. Most of all, though, he loved his "girls"his wife, daughters, and granddaughters. Denis is survived by his wife Gloria Ryan (of Oceanside), his two daughters Denise Peek (of Carlsbad) and Michaela Koestler (of Westfield, Indiana), his two sons-in-law Justin Peek and Colin Koestler, and his two granddaughters Ryan Peek and London Peek. He is also survived by his sister Kathleen Mackey, and his brothers Thomas, Jeremiah, Patrick, James, Martin, Robert, and Kevin Ryan. He was predeceased by his parents and two of his brothers, Joseph and John. A Mass of Resurrection will be on Sat., March 14, at 9 a.m., in the historic Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside. Interment will be private at a later date.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020