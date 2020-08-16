Denise Naour Wieme

September 28, 1935 - August 2, 2020

ESCONDIDO

Born to Francois and Alice Naour in Grosse Point Park, MI, Denise was the youngest of nine children. She is survived by sister, Mary Alice Naour. Denise and husband, Norman Wieme, have five children, Cynthia (Tom), MaryLynne (Tim), James, Thomas (Sharon) and Anne, and Brazilian daughter, Resy; and seven grandchildren, Adrian (Alix), Alexis (Amin), Erica (Rafay), Brian (Shannon), Dominic, Jesse (Cindy) and Kristen; and six great-granchildren, Mila, Jesse, Gus, Banjo, Emmett and Sadie.Her children were her "jewels" and grands were her "pearls of great price". She loved spending time with her family, always making time for them. Educated by Dominican Nuns 1-12, Denise later received her BA and MA from SDSU. She was a singer, musician, teacher and gardener. She enjoyed reading, knitting, travelling, exercising, and meeting friends. She loved to entertain, always putting out her best table settings and preparing a perfect meal. Denise delighted in pleasing her friends and was generous in her gifts of time and talent. She was always ready with a smile and compliment to brighten someone's day. She knew no strangers and could strike up a conversation with anyone. Her wit and charm, entwined with loving sarcasm, made her the woman she was. Denise had a strong faith in God. Her faith and actions were tempered by humility and respect for others. She often was a prayer warrior for special intentions of family, friends and St. Timothy community. We loved you and we'll miss you dear wife, mom, Mae, Mama Rose. We have no doubt that you went straight into your Heavenly Father's waiting arms and are watching over us now. May you rest in peace. Private graveside mass and burial on August 28, 2020, and celebration of life at a future date.Donations can be made in her honor to: Adrian Dominican Nuns, Office of Development, 1257 East Siena Hts. Dr, Adrian, MI. 49221.



