Dennis Dean Madison April 22, 1943 - March 5, 2020 OCEANSIDE In Loving Memory of Dennis Madison, Retired VHS Teacher.Dennis Dean Madison, 76, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and retired chemistry teacher, has gone home to the Lord on March 5, 2020. He died of congestive heart and kidney failure at Tri-City Hospital.Mr. Madison was born in Kansas City, MO. to Clyde Earl Madison and Nadine Jesse Madison, who are now deceased. He was the oldest of three brothers, including Richard Allan Madison, and the late, Philip Michael Madison who died in 2015, from brain cancer. In 1955, the Madison family moved to Oceanside, CA. and later built a house in Escondido, CA. on Rock Springs Road.Mr. Madison was a graduate of Escondido High School in 1961. He attended Palomar College and San Diego State University, earning a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Chemistry in 1966.During his late college years, he met his wonderful wife of 52 years, Joan Ellen Madison of West Covina, CA. They were married in Escondido, CA. on July 16, 1967.Mr. Madison was a beloved Chemistry teacher for 37 years at Vista High School in Vista, CA., His teachings were a foundation to many students, as they grew into their college and career years., Many of his students went into the fields of medicine, pharmaceuticals, engineers, and other scientific fields. Mr. Madison was not only a teacher, but a mentor to many towards students and the teachers.Mr. Madison had many interests including woodworking, computers,camping, biking, and spending time with his family. Dennis Dean Madison is survived by his loving wife, Joan Ellen Madison and their two daughters, Joyce McCarthy, Barbara Reynolds, and their husbands. He also has four grandchildren, Amanda, Sarah, Kaitlyn, and Matthew. Also, by his first youngest brother, Richard Allan Madison of Chula Vista, CA. He will be missed dearly by many who knew him.A memorial service will be announced at a later date via facebook/e-mail due to the Coronavirus . In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Diabetes Association in honor of Dennis Madison, American Diabetes Association P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215 A memorial service will be announced in May. Please contact Barbara Reynolds [email protected]
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 1, 2020