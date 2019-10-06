|
Dennis James Fischer August 15, 1939 - September 23, 2019 San Diego Dennis James Fischer 80, died at 5:16 pm, September 23, 2019, at Pacifica Senior Living Oceanside due to complications from Lewy Body Dementia. Born August 15, 1939, in New York City, he was the oldest son of Donald and Patricia Fischer and was raised in Decatur, GA. After graduation from Decatur High School, he went to Vanderbilt University and graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics in 1961. At graduation, he was also commissioned into the United States Army where he served in the Army Surgeon General's office at Walter Reed Medical Center. He was awarded the rank of Captain before leaving service in 1966. Mr. Fischer later went on to earn his Master's Degree in Financial Management from George Washington University in 1969. After his military service commitment and after 4 years with Aries Corporation, Mr. Fischer became a civil servant by joining the Department of Health Education and Welfare in 1970. In his 30 years as a federal employee, Mr. Fischer served in such positions as Chief Financial Officer and then the Chief Management Officer for Health Care Financing Administration, Associate Director for Policy and Management for the United States Mint, Chief Financial Officer of General Services Administration, Acting-Administrator for General Services Administration, and Commissioner of the Federal Technology Service. He earned many federal awards and accolades in his long and distinguished career. After retiring from federal service, Mr. Fischer went on to fail retirement by joining VISA U.S.A as the Vice President of Sales and Integrated Services until July 2003. In August of 2003 he failed retirement for a second time when he joined Grant Thornton, LLP as the Director, Government Innovation, Global Public Sector until January of 2007. Mr. Fischer had a passion for living and lived it to the fullest. He could often be found on the golf course, trying out a new eatery in town or perhaps on one of his many worldwide vacation excursions. He will be forever remembered for his support, mentorship, and guidance, humor, generosity of spirit and capacity to unconditionally love. He leaves behind his wife, Diane (Orr) Fischer; his sister, Shelley Evans; his son, William Fischer and his wife Nathalie Fischer; his daughter, Lucinda Fischer and her fianc, George Winfield; stepdaughter, Lisa Mullen and her fianc, Brett Farrow; stepson, John Daybell and his wife, Julie Daybell; stepson, Mark Daybell and his wife, Kirstin Moser; 3 grandchildren; 7 step-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren and many close dear friends and extended family. Mr. Fischer will be interred at Miramar National Cemetery, in a private family ceremony on October 25. Please make donations to the following charities in lieu of flowers: Disabled American Veterans (dav.org), Lewy Body Dementia Association (lbda.org), Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org).
