Dennis Raymond Astley April 17, 2020 Lakeside Dennis "Denny" Raymond Astley, 73, died suddenly following surgery in La Jolla, California, on Friday, April 17, 2020.Dennis was born in 1947 in Braddock, Pennsylvania. He married Sandra Carter in 1967. They celebrated 52 years together in October 2019. Dennis joined the US Navy in 1967 and relocated to San Diego, California. After honorably serving his country, he worked as a Communications Technician for AT&T, Pacific Bell, and Cox Communications. He resided in Lakeside, CA, for the past 47 years. Dennis' two main passions were his family and caring for his lovely yard. Dennis also enjoyed hiking, non-fiction books, and taking photos at his grandchildren's sporting events.Dennis is survived by his wife, Sandra (Carter) Astley; daughter, Rebecca Scantlin; son-in-law, Craig Scantlin; son, Dennis Astley; granddaughters, Cameron and Kendall Scantlin; and grandson, Donald Astley. "Papa" was much loved and is greatly missed by his family.Dennis was preceded in death by his stepfather, James Astley; his mother, Anna Jean (Snowwhite) Astley; and brother, David Astley.Dennis can be described as, "the best Papa in the world," according to his children and grandchildren. Papa's kind nature, favorite jokes, and memorable tales made the mood of every family gathering warm and joyful. Papa loved to cook experimental dishes, create zany inventions, and was always the D.J. providing ambient music at our family meals. Private service and interment will be held at Miramar National Cemetery.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 26, 2020