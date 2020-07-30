Janice M van der Have San Diego The world shined a little less bright on July 9, 2020, when Janice M. van der Have passed away peacefully in San Diego, California. She was surrounded by her two devoted daughters, Jacqueline and Caitlin, soon to be grandson, and son-in-law Andy. Janice was also fortunate to have the kind words and support of friends and family only a phone call away to remind her of how many lives she has touched and how very loved she was.What do you say about the woman who gave you everything, the woman who was your inspiration and who you aspire to be? It's impossible to put it into words, so instead we want to remember her similarly to her laughter: one of a kind, an undeniable presence in a tiny package, hilarious, bold, and warm, but a bit mischievous. Whether it was her killer dance moves, sock puppets, or sarcastic remarks, she knew how to fill a room with laughter and keep even the darkest situations light.Janice was adventurous and challenged expectations. Whether she was traveling the world, moving cross country, flying airplanes, scuba diving, sailing, or paragliding, nothing was too big. She made everything feel possible. Her selflessness, strength, compassion, and humor left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to cross her path. She was an excellent role model, exceptional nurse, and most notably an incredible mother and best friend.Because Janice hated services and memorials, her daughters would like to invite friends and family to a celebration in her honor once the world has righted itself and the COVID crisis has slowed (details to follow). Until the mai tais and martinis can be poured, we ask for you to remember her laugh and toast to her amazing life.



