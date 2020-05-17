Derek Barton Bowen March 25, 1971 - December 29, 2019 DEL MAR Derek Bowen, 48, beloved son of Bart and Heather Bowen, was born at Scripps Hospital La Jolla. He spent the greater part of his very young life in Venezuela, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, returning to Del Mar to finish elementary school and graduating from Torrey Pines HS.Derek was passionate about surfing, becoming commercially sponsored, and his love of waves and travel took him around the world. He traveled and surfed throughout North America, Central America, South America, Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and countless islands in the Pacific, Atlantic and Indian Oceans. After high school, Derek moved to the North Shore of Hawaii for the big waves, where he lived for over 20 years. He graduated from BYU Hawaii and served a two-year mission in Brazil. Derek established a successful small business which allowed him to provide a great life for his family, living in a beachfront home on Oahu where he passed on his love of the ocean to his children. He sadly left behind his wife, Akane Anne, and four beautiful daughters whom he truly adored, Beija (17), Neve (14), Lola (8), and Estee (6). Derek was kind and compassionate, a devoted father, loved people and had a tremendous zest for life. His gregarious and witty personality and love of fun and good jokes allowed him to make friends wherever he went. He was fluent in Portuguese and Spanish, was very athletic and enjoyed physical challenges as well as the mental ones of owning and managing businesses. He is also survived by four siblings, Heather Ann (Luis), Trevor (Gloria), David (Ashley) and Leah; five nieces, two nephews and other family here and in Canada and Scotland. We are all heartbroken at the loss of this great man who brought joy to so many people. No words can express how deeply you are loved and missed Derek.



