Derryck Jones

December 12, 1957 - October 9, 2020

San Diego

Derryck Jones, 62, died October 9, 2020, at his home in San Diego, California, following a three-year battle with lymphoma and leukemia.He was born on December 12, 1957, in Fargo, North Dakota and grew up in Steele, just east of Bismarck. He graduated from the University of North Dakota with degrees in Accounting and Financial Management and a CPA credential. His 35-year career in the financial industry began as an auditor with Prudential in Minneapolis, MN. He most recently ran a successful business practice with Wells Fargo Advisors in La Jolla, CA.Derryck was an avid hiker. He also officiated for San Diego organizations as a sports official, and was a member of the organization that sponsored the Holiday Bowl, chairing various committees. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Carolyn. He has two brothers, Mike Jones of Fargo, ND, and Bryan Jones of Jamestown, ND, and a sister, Nancy Gabriele, of Wilmington, NC.



