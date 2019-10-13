|
|
Devin Lane Joseph March 25, 1990 - October 6, 2019 Fallbrook Our loving son and father of three children, Devin Lane Joseph, 29, of Selma, Oregon, left us on October 6, 2019. He was born March 25, 1990, in Oceanside, the son of Doug Joseph and Dayna (Jader) Delhey. His brilliant mind, beautiful spirit, and his huge heart for helping anyone in need was extraordinary. What he loved most about life was his family. Nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his children, siblings, parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.He loved riding motorcycles, camping, cooking, snuggling up on the couch for a good movie, fishing, working on his brother-in-law's fishing boat, biking with his kids, and he had an incredible knack for building and fixing anything. He was gifted in so many ways, which led to a variety of opportunities, such as working on the oil rigs, and as an appliance tech in North Dakota, he was an operator for Berg Electric and, most recently, an estimator and builder for Custom Quality Contracting in Oregon.Devin leaves behind his three beautiful children, Zane, Kona, and Nohea Joseph, the mother of his children, Leilani Joseph. His mother and stepfather, Dayna, and Dan Delhey. His father and stepmother, Doug and Abby Joseph. His sisters and brother-in-law's, Dacia (Joseph) and Greg Gawitt, Dominique (Joseph), and Nate Valdez. His brother and sister-in-law, Christian and Shelby Lewis, and his sister Savannah Delhey, and his brother Sebastion Atkisson. He also leaves his maternal grandparents, Don Jader and Diana Joachim. Paternal grandmother, Suzanne Joseph, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Doug Joseph Sr.A celebration of life will be held on October 17, 2019, from 1 pm-3 pm, at the chapel at North Coast Church, 2405 N. Santa Fe Avenue, Vista CA.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to: The Trust for the Children of Devin Lane Joseph. *details for trust info to follow
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 13, 2019