Dewain Davis September 9, 1933 - October 13, 2019 SAN DIEGO Dewain Davis, Loved and Admired. On Sunday, October 13th at 9:09 pm, Dewain Davis passed away at the age of 86. Dewain was born in Hood River, Oregon on September 9, 1933. He was one of four sons born to Dora (Shipp) Davis and Raymond Davis. As a young man he served as a United States Naval Construction Battalion "CB". He married his childhood sweetheart, Erma Beal in 1952, in Marion, Oregon. Together, they raised four children and settled in Fletcher Hills, CA. Dewain was loved and admired by all who knew him or worked for him. He was successful in business with an excellent reputation. As a General Contractor specializing in concrete he delighted in contributing to the growth of San Diego throughout the 60s, 70s and 80s. Through his ambitious decades he served as President of the BCA, Builder Contractors of America, and on the Board of Directors for the AGC, American General Contractors.He was a member of the Good Guys as well as the Elks. He enjoyed coaching and sponsoring Fletcher Hills Little League. He contributed and helped build the Grossmont High School football bleachers and lights.He was generous and attentive to his cherished family creating lifelong memories through every season of his life.After the loss of his wife, Erma, he married Sharon Borneman in San Diego in 1992, and then settled in their home in Steele Canyon, Jamul, CA, where they enjoyed entertaining family and friends together.Dewain and Sharon loved to travel the world tremendously and football with family was a favorite past time. As a long time season ticket holder and fan for the San Diego Chargers he enjoyed tailgating both at home and on the road.He loved golf and was a member at both Singing Hills and Cottonwood. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Bornmenan Davis, and his four married children, Kathy Davis McCloskey and Bill Mc Closkey, Rick Davis and Nancy Davis, Teri Davis Clarke and Glen Clarke, Curt Davis and Sharon Davis as well as 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and additional beloved nieces and nephews. Dewain was well known, but most of all for his generous heart. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.On Saturday, October 26, 2019, the family will gather at Greenwood Mortuary at 1:00 P.M.A Celebration of Life Service will be held for family and friends on Saturday afternoon/evening, November 16, 2019, at Singing Hills Country Club.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019