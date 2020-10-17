Dear Sharon and Family,

So very sorry to hear of Dewain's passing. I remember him always with a smile on his face and kind words at the Brigantine. He was a very genuine kind loving person. I know how happy you were Sharon, and how happy Dewain was when you came into his life. Peace be with you all and know his life will live on in all of you.

With much love and condolences,

Debbie Becker and Scott Valenti