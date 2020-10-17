So sorry to read about this..My love for Mr. Davis and family is un-describable. This was my second family growing up, providing memories I will never forget and still share with my own kids even today. Peace and love to all.
Jamie Tuck
James Tuck
November 4, 2019
Dear Sharon and Family, So very sorry to hear of Dewain's passing. I remember him always with a smile on his face and kind words at the Brigantine. He was a very genuine kind loving person. I know how happy you were Sharon, and how happy Dewain was when you came into his life. Peace be with you all and know his life will live on in all of you. With much love and condolences, Debbie Becker and Scott Valenti
October 29, 2019
Sharon and family,
We are so sorry to hear of Dewains passing! He was a very personable and classy gentleman. Always enjoyed seeing the two of you at the Brig or golf course.
Earl and Yvonne Restine
October 26, 2019
Sharon,
I am so very sorry to hear of Dewains passing. The last time I saw you both was at the bar at the Brigantine. I'll miss seeing you two at Bully's. I will remember his dry sense of humor and love for prime rib and salad with Bleu Cheese dressing!!
I hope that lovely memories, warm and heal, your broken heart.
Wishing you peace.
Rachel (from Bullys)
October 26, 2019
Kathy, I'm so sorry to read the news of your Dad. Please know I'm thinking of you today. Love, Susie
Susie Cartwright
October 25, 2019
Blessings to the Davis Family
Duane&Vicki Schierbaum
October 23, 2019
I will always remember Dewaine as a Gentleman. A gentleman is a man who understands the value of another. His candor is compassionate, thoughtful, polite and brave. He is strong, anchored, and humble. He is a protector and provider. I am blessed to have known him. RIP sweet man!
janet williams
October 23, 2019
So sorry to hear about Dewains passing. He was a great man and one of the best employers I have ever worked for.
Bob Gaussoin
October 20, 2019
Thank you for all your love, calls and support! Curt Davis and Family
Curt Davis
