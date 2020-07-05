1/1
Faye Reynolds Lanza di Scalea September 29, 1974 - April 30, 2020 CARLSBAD 45 years old of Carlsbad, CA. Born in Toledo, OH, September 29, 1974. Went to Heaven from her home on April 30, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones after a long illness. Survived by her husband, Francesco, children, Pietro, Maria and Lea, sister, Alexis Kellum, brother, Robert Pollock, parents, Patricia and Gregg Pollock, and numerous family members and dear friends. Faye attended high school in Temperance, MI. She obtained a B.A. degree in Foreign Languages from Michigan State University. She then started her M.F.A. at American University and completed her graduate degree at San Diego State University. Faye was a devoted Catholic and deeply involved with sharing her faith with others. A memorial service will be held on October 6, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church in Solana Beach, CA.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 5, 2020.
