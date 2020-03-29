|
Diana Farnsworth 1923 - 2020 San Diego Diana Muriel Buck Farnsworth, 96, passed away peacefully with her family at her side praying the rosary, on March 19, 2020. She was born in Seaforth, England, on October 29, 1923, to Charles James Buck, an officer in the Royal British Medical Corps, and Constance Laura Drane Buck. Having lost her mother at the age of three, she was raised by her grandmother, Mary Shannon Buck, in Chelmsford, England. She married the love of her life, John Kubel Farnsworth, a U.S. Army officer, on December 6, 1943, in the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Chelmsford. She was a proud military wife, living in various locations, England, Washington, D.C., Illinois, and Las Vegas, NV, before settling in San Diego, CA, in 1970. Diana and John were married for 66 years before John's passing in 2010. Diana was a loving wife and mother to her 10 children, who all survive her: Rob (Susie) of Las Vegas, Tom (Laquetta) of Las Vegas, Mary (Michael) McMahon of San Diego, John (Kenda) of Boise, ID, Claire Matthews of Las Vegas, Steve of San Diego, Wendy Daniel of Las Vegas, Julie (Jim) Jones of San Diego, Vincent (Gwen) of Prague, CZ Republic, and Fred of San Diego; 18 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She is also survived by sisters Dawn Hughes and Carole Edwards and sister-in-law Jean Buck of England. Diana's life was dedicated to her family and her Roman Catholic faith. She and John went on several pilgrimages with Catholic groups to Europe, visiting Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine in France, Our Lady of Fatima Shrine in Portugal, and attending mass said by Pope John Paul II in St. Peter's Cathedral in Vatican City. Her house has many pictures, statues and other displays of the Virgin Mary and the Holy Family. Diana and John were especially dedicated to the sanctity of life from conception to natural death, volunteering and contributing to that cause. Becoming a U.S. citizen was important and meaningful to her, but she never forgot her British roots. There were many tea parties and other English style celebrations. Be it as a wife, mother to her children and their friends, mother-in-law, aunt, or friend or neighbor, she was a giving, gracious, grand lady who maintained her intellect and dignity to the end. She will be greatly missed. May she rest in the Presence of the Lord. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services will be private. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 29, 2020