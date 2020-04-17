|
Diana Lynn Granny' Mello October 31, 1944 - April 12, 2020 Indio Diana Franklin-Mello, our sweet Granny, joined her beloved sister, Sally Robideaux and Dad, Edmund Gann, in heaven on April 12, 2020 at 7:10 AM with her husband, Michael Mello, by her side. Our "Granny" will be so missed by those who had the gift of knowing her; especially her two daughters, Shelly Peutet and Sherry Drinkard. Diana also had two sons-in-law, Jeffrey Drinkard and Rodney Peutet, who were her "favorites." Her five grandchildren include Zachary and Justin Peutet, Clayton, Connor, and Kaelynn (KK) Drinkard. We will all live on with memories of the strongest of love, hugs and kisses from our Granny. Diana spent most of her adult life in San Diego, CA, as a successful real estate broker. She and Michael later relocated to Indio, CA, where she enjoyed life fully through her tap dancing, card playing, golfing, socializing, shopping and eating out for dinner. She had such a zest for life and a great energy. GRANNY, we hope you are now doing all the things you love WITH THE FAMILY YOU LOVE! Due to current circumstances, please look forward to a future celebration of our Granny's life along with her MANY dear friends. We so look forward to the day we can celebrate together!
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020