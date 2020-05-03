Diana Maria Quint March 5, 1922 - April 28, 2020 SAN DIEGO Diana Marie Quint, born March 5, 1922, passed away April 28, 2020, at the age of 98. Diane was a native San Diegan, where she lived her entire life.Diana brought comfort and peace to all around her. She was always willing to give a helping hand to those in need. She spent many hours visiting the sick and shut-ins. She was inspirational to her friends and generous to a fault. Dede never had to be asked to participate, she always volunteered. If you knew Dede, you were aware of her desire to always be of assistance in any way she could. She was an angel sent to bless all who were fortunate to know and love her.We invite everyone to participate in the memorial service from the safety of their home. Glen Abbey will be streaming the service at 10:00 AM on Friday, May 8th. Please log on to the Glen Abbey website (dignitymemorial.com) and view the service via streaming.At an early age, Diana, aka Dede, was recognized for her musical talents. She traded her beloved bicycle for a saxophone. Dede taught herself how to play all the musical instruments. Her other love was sports. Bicycling was her first love and enjoyed baseball, football, and kickball. She also enjoyed close companionship with her many pets, including Bonina, her palomino horse, farm animals, and dogs.Dede was a devoted Catholic and recognized as a member of The Third Order of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. Her faith in Christ guided her in life. Dede's belief in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior sustained her. Dede was a strong woman, full of wisdom and statue, and created a legacy of faithfulness. Her loving heart touched many, and she will be deeply missed and never forgotten. Dede was kind, generous, and a great listener with her friends and strangers alike. She posed the wonderful gift of making people feel special.Beginning at the age of 20, Dede was a church organist and pianist. She also played for wedding and memorial services.Diana graduated from San Diego State University, where she also received her Master's Degree in Education.Dede taught elementary school for 32 years. In addition, she would have her students write poems, which she put to music. All enjoyed hearing these songs. A highlight of her retirement was receiving a letter from Tommy Lasorda congratulating her upon her retirement.Throughout her life Diana was a bowler, golfer, and avid sports fan. Dede was known as Madam President as she presided over the Ladies Clubs at Torrey Pines, Balboa and Eastlake. In addition, she was President of Southern California Publinks.After she retired, she volunteered as chorus director for Dewey Elementary School for 30 years, as their piano playing chorus leader. The children loved singing in the chorus and playing different percussion instruments. She was honored as the #1 Volunteer of the year by the San Diego Unified School District. Dewey Elementary renamed their auditorium "The Dede Quint Music Hall" in her honor.Diana loved eating out with her many friends. She loved to go to the local casinos and one time won a $200,000 jackpot, which of course, she quickly gave away to friends and the church.Diana was an opera lover. She told stories of traveling to Los Angeles to watch and listen to the legendary artists she admired. Diana's favorite composer was Puccini, and her favorite opera was Turandot. Puccini died before the completion of Turandot, but he lived on through his music. Like Puccini, Diana lives on through her gifts of music and shared love of opera.Dede will be remembered for so many things, including her Patriotism and least we forget, her love of chocolate. Her brownies were the best.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on May 3, 2020.