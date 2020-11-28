Diane Armond

November 18, 1947 - April 6, 2020

San Diego

Diane Armond (LaGioe), 73, passed away after a two year battle with cancer. She was a San Diego native who grew up in Point Loma. She is deeply missed by her loving husband of 23 years, Ernest, her brother Bill, and her two beloved daughters, Donna and Mylora. Diane was proud of her 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grand child. She loved her cats, gardening, fresh water fish, spending time with her friends, and attending live theater. She was a member of several neighborhood Canasta, Bunco, and Rummikub groups; the San Diego Red Hat Society groups "Red Haute Mamas" and "Crimson Jewels", and was also involved with the San Diego Victorian Ladies Society. She was a "Hallmark Channel" girl and loved Nancy Drew mystery books. She and her husband traveled around the country by train and had many adventures. She was a well-loved associate in the UCSD Hospital Administrative Billing Dept. for over 21 years. Diane enjoyed reminiscing about her days working at the Morena Blvd. Toys "R" Us back in the seventies. She is fondly remembered by her former co-workers and managers.There will be a Celebration of Life Service at Ocean View Church, 2460 Palm Ave., San Diego, when it is safer to gather. All lady friends are encouraged to wear their Red Hat or Victorian finery and parasols in celebration of her joy for life. There will be a small gathering at the church after the service.



