Diane Brenley Hendricks February 1, 1960 - December 15, 2019 Carlsbad Diane Brenley Hendricks (ne Robinson) of Carlsbad, California, passed away on December 15th, 2019, surrounded by her family. Born on February 1st, 1960 in St. Louis, Missouri to Martin and Edis Robinson, Diane was the second of four children: younger sister to Nathan and older sister to Susan, who preceded her in death, and Jacob. Diane was raised in the Jewish faith, with Judaism being an integral part of her identity - calling herself a Jew before an American. Diane primarily grew up in the Bay Area, living and going to school in San Jose, California. Being a consummate overachiever, Diane graduated from Pioneer High School a year early and made her way down the California coast to attend the University of California, San Diego to study Political Science. It was at UCSD that she agreed to go on a date with a boy because, as she would say, he had a car and she had places to go. As it turns out, that boy - Leif Hendricks - would give her not only rides in his car, but also a partner in marriage, a family of their own, and a friendship and love that will last to infinity and beyond. Although Diane received much from Leif, those who knew Diane knew that she was - at her core - a giver who always gave more than she received. She gave Leif endless support for his professional ambitions, accompanying him to North Carolina for his MBA education without hesitation, returning with him to Carlsbad for his first job in San Diego (a much easier task), and pushing him to achieve his best whenever he encountered any difficulties with his career. This giving spirit guided Diane's own career path, as she spent her life working in fundraising roles for non-profit organizations, including as President of the PTA at her children's school, Director of the Kids are Worth a Million Foundation, and Head of Finance at the Student Television Network. Diane also gave much to her friends new and old, known as a fiercely loyal and devoted confidante who used any means necessary to help a friend in need - including the occasional forging of government documents. But of all her giving, Diane was most proud of and will be remembered most for what she gave to her husband and her children, Nick, Alex, Haley, and Gabi: a sense of humor, a strong moral compass, unconditional love, and an education in being a wife, mother, sister, daughter, aunt, niece, and a fundamentally good person.Diane will be forever cherished and missed by her husband, Leif Hendricks; her children, Nick Hendricks, Alex Hendricks, Haley Hendricks, and Gabi Hendricks; her parents, Martin and Edis Robinson; her brothers, Nathan Robinson and Jacob Robinson; Herbert and Susana Hendricks, who she considered her second set of parents; the rest of her extensive family, including her many nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles, and aunts; the friends and kindred spirits who she met along the way that she counted among her family; and all those who were lucky enough to meet her and were invariably made better for it.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 15, 2020