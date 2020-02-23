|
|
Diane G. Sperber-Mittleman July 24, 1943 - January 25, 2020 El Cajon Diane Gail Sperber-Mittleman, age 76, passed peacefully on January 25, 2020 at Grossmont Hospital, La Mesa, California, after a long fight with leukemia. Born July 24, 1943 in Buffalo, New York, she was predeceased by her parents, Dr. Martin and Estelle Rosten, and her husband, Marvin Mittleman. Diane graduated Grossmont High School in 1961 and attended San Diego State University. She was a loving mother and wife, a doting grandparent, enjoyed playing bridge, and was passionate about decorating and the stock market. She always enjoyed traveling and went to numerous countries and loved cruises. Diane is survived by her two sons, Greg (Ginelle) and Doug, her sister Joan (Fred) Thompson, three stepchildren, Monty (Shannon) Mittleman, Michelle (Greg) Horner, and Adam (Celestine) Mittleman, five grandchildren, Andreas, Catherine, Charles, Bridger, and Bella, and a number of other loving relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held for close friends and family. The family wishes to thank those who have expressed their love and support. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to .
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020