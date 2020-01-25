|
Diane Gwendolyn Annie' Leach October 29, 1969 - January 9, 2020 San Diego Our beloved sister, Diane, known to family and close friends as Annie, left us unexpectedly on January 9, 2020. Preceded in death by our parents, Richard Daniel and Raye William Leach, Annie is survived by her twin brother, David William Leach, and sisters, Robin Marie Lakin, Kathleen Diane Leach, Deborah Ann Hodge, and Patricia Catherine Leach of San Diego, California, and Barbara Lynn Leach of Charlotte, North Carolina. She is also survived by her nephews and nieces, Shaun Christopher Leach, Katherine Marie Sweeton, Brittany Rae Leach, David Bruce Hodge, and Madyson June Hodge. Born October 29, 1969 in Kingsville, Texas, Annie was raised in San Diego from the age of three and lived here most of her adult life, except for a brief period of time in her late 20s and early 30s when she lived in Orange County, California, after which she returned to San Diego where she remained for the rest of her life. She attended Nazareth School, Sacred Heart Academy, and graduated from Crawford High School in 1988.Annie had a keen eye and gift for spatial design and interior decorating. She spent 25 years with Home Depot working in various disciplines, culminating the last 15 years there as a kitchen design specialist. Annie was the consummate hostess and entertainer who loved to share her home with others. An amateur photographer with an eye for ocean views and architecture, Annie loved to walk, hike, and travel, and shared her journeys on social media through her photos.Among Annie's many gifts and charms, she was a sneaky prankster who, throughout a lifetime of shenanigans, left a trail of toilet paper on homes around San Diego that would have made our mother proud. She had a razor-sharp wit and eyes that twinkled with mischief and laughter. Annie did everything with a passion, autographed her work with excellence, and loved her family, friends, and San Diego more than anything else in the world.In life she filled us with joy, and in death she leaves us with an aching void. We love and miss her immeasurably, but she is safe and at peace, finally able to soar with unclipped wings. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the San Diego Mission de Alcala with a celebration of her life immediately following on the grounds of the Mission in the La Sala.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 25, 2020