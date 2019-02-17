|
Diane Lee Runk November 17, 1952 - February 5, 2019 San Diego Diane Lee Runk (Vrooman) passed away February 5, 2019. Born November 17, 1952, in Boseman, Montana, but was a San Diego resident for 60 years. Diane loved the beach and dining in the Mission Beach/PB area with her husband William (Bill). She spent most of her retirement indulging in books and touring through historic San Diego. Her evenings and weekends were spent at every grandchild's sporting event and family gatherings. She is survived by her three sons, Theodore A., Patrick M., and Mark W.; daughter-in-law, Stephanie; grandchildren, Jacob, Nathaniel, Benjamin, Audrey, and Rebecca Runk; brother, Gary Vrooman, and sister, Sherry Dodson. Memorial services will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the La Jolla Chapel, 4710 Cass St., San Diego, CA 92109, at noon.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019