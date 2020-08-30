Diane Michele Dee Dee' Brown

December 6, 1942 - August 15, 2020

San Diego

Diane Creley was born to Bus and Dorothy on Dec 6,1942. A native San Diegan, she graduated from Point Loma HS and then studied one year at SDSU while enjoying her time in a sorority. Diane and daughter Sherri met Brad Brown and his kids, Butch and Kim, in November 1964.They married on New Year's Eve 1965, so Brad would never forget their anniversary! Brad and Dee Dee spent 55 years together using their free time for moto-crossing, camping, fishing, traveling, and keeping up with the kids.Spending time with family and friends was most important to Dee Dee; she and Brad hosted an annual 4th of July party/campout to get them all together. Dee Dee's greatest sense of joy? Being a Fireman's wife, making others feel important and loved, taking an interest in conversation/life events of friends and family. After a courageous health battle, Dee Dee passed away peacefully at ParkView Hospice home on August 15, with family by her side. Continuing her legacy of love are her beloved husband Brad, daughter Sherri Summers (Jim), son Butch (Meli), daughter Kim Gazzaneo (Dave), sister Lynne DeRieux, and extended family and friends. She loved being a Nana to Lyndsi Summers, Cory Summers (Kristie) and Nicolas Gazzaneo.We will celebrate her life at a later date. Donations can be made to Sharp HospiceCare 8881 Fletcher Pkwy. Ste 336 La Mesa CA 91942.



