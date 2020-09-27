1/
Dianna M. Danley
March 27, 1944 - September 13, 2020
Santee
Dianna M. Danley passed on September 13, 2020. She was born and raised in Lodi, CA in a close extended family setting. She loved piano, writing, sports, picnics, camp trips and gatherings with family and friends. Dianne went to St Annes, Lodi High, and majored in journalism at San Jose State.She moved to Ocean Beach and met her husband Rob Danley. After earning masters degrees in counseling and psychology at San Diego State, Dianna began her work as a school psychologist. Soon after, the couple was blessed with a daughter, Mary. Dianna worked in Santee Schools for 29 years earning the award of Teacher of the Year 1999-2000.She has been a caring person to many, always extending her hand to welcome, comfort and nurture those around her. She will be missed and remembered dearly.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
