Dianna Sickler
Dianna Sickler
July 9, 1938 - June 3, 2020
San Diego
Dianna joined Jesus on June 3! Dianna was born to Charles and Leona Sickler (Belden) in San Diego. She lived in her South Park home for 50+ years where she entertained family & friends, tended her gorgeous gardens, loved her dogs and read her bible.

She also loved to travel, cook, sing, and cheer on her Padres! Dianna was an SDHS Caver ('56) and a San Diego State Aztec ('60). She touched 1,000s of lives as an elementary school teacher, mainly 2nd grade, for 30+ years with Poway Unified School District. A longtime member of Skyline Church, she was always quick to volunteer for anything. Dianna's niece, Amy, took care of her so she could remain in the home she loved. After Alzheimer's stole so many memories, they moved to Amy's home in Oregon where Dianna ultimately passed. The Sickler Family is grateful to Amy for taking care of our sister & aunt. Dianna was pre-deceased by her brother, Richard (Joan). She is survived by her brother John (Helen) and sister Nancy of San Diego and brother Irving (Betsy) of Sequim, WA, nieces & nephews and countless friends she held dear!Her life will be celebrated on Friday, 9/18/20 at 10 a.m. at Skyline Church.diannasfamily1519@gmail.com.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
