Dianne Buran

Dianne Buran Obituary
Dianne Buran Vista Dianne Buran (ne Ottman), Cleveland, Ohio, native and longtime Vista, CA, resident, is survived by her former husband and dear friend Phil and children Philip Jr., Joey and Barbara, as well as her 11 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and her beloved dog Daisy. Her life was a legacy of loving and serving others to the glory of God. She will be greatly missed. Service to be held at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church Vista, CA, on January 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Donations may be made to North County Humane Society. December 21, 1934 - December 29, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020
