Dinah Lee Hamilton June 29, 1953 - June 22, 2020 San Diego Dinah Hamilton left this earthly abode on June 22, 2020, to join her loved ones that went before.Dinah Lee Hamilton, ne Ruth born June 29, 1953 in the dispensary on the United States Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, Maryland to the late Thomas Lee Ruth and Rheba Jeanne Clark-Ruth (both from Athens, Ohio). She grew up a Navy Brat and ended her tour as Navy Brat in San Diego, Ca. and lived here the rest of her life.She married her sweetheart in 1987-the former Richard Allen Hamilton (who was born in San Diego Naval Hospital, Balboa) So they obviously belonged together. She is the beloved sister of Sally Rollman and Linda Keyte and Elizabeth Anderson and Melissa Gilligan and the fun and funny Aunt and Aunty to many nieces & nephews. We miss her Very Much. She had many lifelong friends and they loved to travel, going many places throughout the world together. The group will not be the same.She was Club President of Toastmasters International Co-op#1125, during 1994-1995 and a career public servant of San Diego beginning in December 1974. She worked with the Employment Data Processing Services and then went on to Animal Control, The Auditors Offices, Health & Human Service, Area Agency on Aging and ended her career as the Departmental Human Resources Officer to the North Regions. She loved working for the County and served them well for 35 years, retiring in 2009.She was a generous person and always gave a hand to assist or help in anyway she could, with so many organizations.She is and will be missed by her family and many friends here in San Diego and elsewhere.Dinah will be interred in the wall at Miramar National Cemetery with her husband Rick. You will always be welcome to visit them anytime.



